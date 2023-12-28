Suspect with previous criminal record named in fatal downtown Austin stabbing

Police have identified the primary suspect in a fatal stabbing that took place in downtown Austin earlier this month.

Hilario Adrian, 56, was arrested in connection with the murder of Jeffery Lewis, 41, after being identified by a witness and confessing to the crime, according to an Austin Police Department news release. Police believe Adrian stabbed Lewis multiple times during a physical fight.

Police responded to a 911 call and found Lewis lying on the sidewalk of Congress Avenue and West Sixth Street, the news release said. Lewis was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said Adrian has a prior criminal record and was out of jail on bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at the time of the murder. He was arrested in April and was released on bond in August.

Adrian has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held at Travis County Jail on a $1 million bond. If sentenced, Adrian could face up to 99 years in prison for the murder and additional years for his past crimes.

