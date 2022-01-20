Suspect on probation leads police on a chase before crashing Porsche SUV in Fresno

A suspect on probation and wanted in connection with a shooting last year in Clovis led officers on a pursuit Wednesday afternoon that stretched into Fresno.

The man did not pull over around 3:30 p.m., and led officers on a pursuit in north Fresno that resulted in a two-vehicle collision at North Blackstone and Herndon. The pursuit lasted for several minutes before coming to an end at a Valero gas station on North Ingram and Spruce.

The man surrendered as he was exiting the gas station in a Porsche SUV.

He was taken into custody. The man had a passenger inside the vehicle and it is not known if that person will face any charges, police said.

It it is not known how fast the suspect was going at various intersections in north Fresno.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.