Suspect in Prospect Terrace shooting arrested by U.S. marshals

Sep. 9—U.S. marshals have arrested a man wanted in connection with a September 2021 fatal shooting in East Pittsburgh.

Cecil H. Foreman, 45, of Braddock, is alleged to have shot and killed 22-year-old Michael Kelley in the 100 block of Prospect Drive.

Kelley's mother was also wounded in the Sept. 12, 2021, shooting near the Prospect Terrace housing complex. A warrant for Foreman's arrest was issued the day after the shooting.

Foreman failed to show up for a formal arraignment in June on charges filed a few months before the shooting. He was facing weapon, drug and traffic charges stemming from a May 2021 incident.

Marshals located Foreman with the assistance of the state police's Special Emergency Response Team and took him into custody early Thursday morning in the 500 block of Franklin Street in East Pittsburgh, according to Acting U.S. Marshal Philip Cornelious.

He was arrested without incident and taken to the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh, according to court documents.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .