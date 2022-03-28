Suspect in Providence murder returns to prison after witness-tampering charge

PROVIDENCE — A Superior Court judge ordered a murder suspect returned to prison Monday without bail after disclosures that he tried to get his mother to persuade the only eyewitness to the slaying to recant her story.

Judge Kristin E. Rodgers ordered Andrew Mangru, 22, of Pawtucket, held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions as he awaits trial in the shooting death of 23-year-old Andrei Bonilla.

Rodgers’ order was an about-face from her January decision to grant him bail and came with a sharp rebuke of state prosecutors for failing to disclose Mangru’s overtures when they learned of the communications in late January – weeks before Mangru was actually freed on home confinement.

Endhir Bonilla, speaking at Providence police headquarters on Feb. 15, said he was agonized by a judge's decision to grant bail to the man charged with murdering his son, Andrei Bonilla.

Had she known, Rodgers said, she would have denied Mangru bail. She warned that she would not tolerate such belated attempts by state prosecutors to introduce new evidence at trial, faulting the timing of the disclosures as “troubling” and an attempted “do-over”.

The state charged Mangru on March 17 with obstruction of justice; soliciting another to commit a crime; and attempting to violate a no-contact order for allegedly asking his mother in a letter to convince his ex-girlfriend to retract her statement linking him to Bonilla’s murder.

What happened that led to the new charge?

According to court papers, state Department of Corrections investigators and the Rhode Island State Police learned of the letter weeks later, when it was returned to the ACI with a notice of return to sender. They questioned Mangru, who admitted trying to reach his ex-girlfriend, with whom he has a child, through his mother. He said he didn’t think he had done anything wrong.

Special Assistant Attorney General Ariel Pittner told the court Monday that she and her fellow prosecutor, Jonathan Burke, had access to prison records at the time of the bail hearing in January that showed that Mangru had been accused of violating the law, but did not have access to the actual allegations.

The attorney general’s office then exercised its “discretion” in opting not to notify the court about the charges until prosecutors had the physical report in hand, she said.

Mangru’s lawyer, Sarah Potter, said the defense had access only to notice that their client was accused of breaking the law.

Rodgers emphasized that both the defense team and the prosecutors are obligated under court rules to bring forward new evidence, even if it could potentially hurt their case, and yet no one had alerted the court.

Rodgers lamented that she had learned of at least two communications by Mangru three months after the Department of Corrections and the state police were aware of them, and two months after the attorney general’s office and the Providence police.

This was “known or knowable to everyone except the court,” she said.

“No one in this case, at this juncture, should be resting on their laurels,” Rodgers chided.

Authorities say Mangru fatally shot Bonilla, a field service technician for IGT who ran a clothing line called "Rise Above Hate," around 2 a.m. on Aug. 28 after finding him in a car with his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his 2-year-old son. Mangru was also charged with beating her at the scene. He has pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

Rodgers's decision to release him on home confinement as he awaited trial elicited an outcry from Bonilla's family, who decried the ruling at an emotional news conference held by Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and the Providence Police Department.

The event drew criticism from the Rhode Island Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Rhode Island Bar Association as an affront to the protections of the Constitution. Both groups accused Elorza and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré of trading on the families’ grief in cases where the judge’s role is to rule on facts and law – absent emotional considerations.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence murder suspect Andrew Mangr returns to prison