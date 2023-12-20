Suspect in PSC instructor shooting pleads guilty to murder

A Pensacola man accused of gunning down a Pensacola State College assistant professor at a gym last year has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Kennon Farrow, 41, was charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Carla Williams, a 48-year-old woman who was shot and killed while working out at the Pensacola Fitness on Ninth Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. on May 24, 2022.

According to Farrow's arrest report, Pensacola police officers responded to a shots fired call and found Williams with multiple gunshot wounds. There were several witnesses to the shooting, as well as surveillance footage of the incident. Farrow and Williams had previously been in a relationship, and Farrow had a pending domestic violence case at the time of the shooting.

Farrow pleaded guilty to the killing during a docket day court appearance on Wednesday morning, according to the State Attorney's Office.

He has been set for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25, 2024, so that Williams' family will have an opportunity to speak at the hearing.

Williams, a former PSC women’s basketball player, assistant basketball coach and math professor, spent more than 24 years working in the college's athletics programs, Collegiate High and the Mathematics and Computer Science Department.

A respected and beloved figure at the college, Williams was described by her students and peers as a great leader, mentor, teacher and friend. Following her death PSC established The Carla E. Williams Memorial Endowed Scholarship fund and inducted her into the Pensacola State College Athletics Hall of Fame.

Farrow remains in Escambia County Jail without bond pending his sentencing.

