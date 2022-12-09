Suspect who pulled gun on officers near Perimeter Mall identified as 23-year-old

Police have officially arrested a man taken into custody after pulling a gun on officers near Perimeter Mall.

Dunwoody police say they were called to the nearby Perimeter Center on Thursday afternoon where they were confronted by a man with a gun.

Two officers opened fire on the suspect, now identified as 23-year-old Khalil Thomas, but did not hit him.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the scene after the shooting and spoke with witnesses who said they heard several gunshot wounds.

Thomas was apprehended after the shooting, but has now been officially arrested and charged.

He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail on four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

