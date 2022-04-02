Suspect in Pullman cold case pleads not guilty

Apr. 2—The 47-year-old man charged for a series of home invasions and sexual assaults that occurred nearly two decades ago pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday in Whitman County Superior Court.

Kenneth Downing, of Elk, Wash., was arrested March 17 after the Pullman Police Department used DNA evidence collected at the crime scenes in 2003 and 2004 to link him to the cold case.

Downing pleaded not guilty to all 13 charges, including four counts of first-degree rape, one count of indecent liberties, two counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

At Downing's initial appearance in court March 18, Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey imposed a $5 million bond or a $500,000 cash bail.

On Friday, Libey approved a motion from Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau to seal the search warrant affidavit and redact the victims' names and dates of birth from information shared with the defendant.

The three victims include one Pullman woman who reported a burglary in November 2003 where she was raped three times while held at gunpoint in her home. Two other Pullman women reported a burglary in their home in March 2004, during which one of the women was raped and the other was assaulted.

No suspects were identified at the time, but DNA samples of the assailant in both cases contained the same DNA profile. A John Doe warrant was issued for the unknown man.

For nearly 20 years, there were no matches. Then, in 2020, the police department's Special Investigations Unit submitted the old DNA samples collected from a comforter and two sexual assault kits for analysis by a forensic genetic genealogist, who determined Downing's DNA was related to the suspect.

After obtaining a DNA sample from Downing, the Spokane Police Department arrested him while working at a construction site in Spokane at the request of the Pullman Police Department.

His jury trial is set for 9 a.m. May 17.

