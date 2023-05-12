Suspect pulls knife and cuts 61-year-old woman’s face in Tri-Cities road rage assault

A 24-year-old women is in jail after she pulled a knife and cut a 61-year-old woman’s face in a road rage incident across three Tri-Cities towns.

The younger woman started following the older woman at Edison Street and Highway 240 in Kennewick as the 61-year-old drove toward her Richland home Thursday night.

As they reached the area of the woman’s Richland neighborhood near Duportail Street and City View Drive, the woman being followed stopped her car and confronted the younger driver, according to Richland Police Department reports.

The 24-year-old pulled a knife and cut the other woman on the chin, according to Richland Police Department reports.

The victim then followed the suspect into West Richland, where West Richland police and Benton County deputies arrested the driver shortly before 11 p.m. for assault.

Although the Richland Police Department did not release the Richland suspect’s name, Sue Elynn Lavonne Scribner, 24, was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault early Friday morning. According to her Facebook page she lives in Pasco.

Richland police urged drivers to “remain calm at all times, no mater what another driver does.”

“If you are the target of road rage, immediately call 911 and drive toward a busy public location to meet responding officers,” police posted on social media. “Do not follow other drivers, even if you see them driving dangerously.”