Suspect purportedly admitted killing other Monett man 'over drugs, money'

Jun. 2—CASSVILLE, Mo. — A 21-year-old man is facing first-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of another man whose body was discovered Friday in a field south of Monett in Barry County.

The Barry County Sheriff's Department responded to a report Friday of a body found in a field at farm roads 2140 and 1078 in the area of Butterfield Township.

The apparent victim of a gunshot was identified as Daylon Anderson, 25, of Monett, and a second man, Dylan R. Williams, 21. also of Monett, was soon developed as a suspect, according to a probable-cause affidavit later filed in court with the murder charges on Williams.

The affidavit states that Williams was located at his mother's residence in Monett and taken into custody. Investigators also recovered a firearm at the address believed to have been used in the shooting.

A Barry County detective and a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator questioned Williams at the Monett Police Department after his arrest and obtained what the affidavit referred to as a confession.

Williams purportedly admitted that he shot Anderson at the location where his body was found "over drugs and money that they wanted to steal from Daylon," according to the affidavit.

The document, which refers to "a description of the suspects" having been obtained before Williams' arrest, does not state who "they" — the other suspects — are or what the extent of their involvement may have been.

The gun seized in the case is a .45-caliber semiautomatic, and the affidavit alleges that Williams admitted carrying it from the scene of the shooting and being in possession of it at his mother's home. The document further states that .45-caliber casings were recovered near the body.

Court records show Williams was convicted of a felony drug charge in 2015 and of two felony counts of resisting arrest in 2018. He received suspended impositions of sentences on each count but had probation revoked and 120 days of shock incarceration ordered twice over the past three years.

The affidavit filed with the murder charges states that he recently absconded after having been placed back on probation and that a warrant had been issued for his arrest prior to the shooting of Anderson.