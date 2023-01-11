Suspect in pursuit sought by Sheriff's officials

Jan. 11—Information on a suspect in a Sunday morning pursuit in western Laurel County is being sought by police.

As of Tuesday afternoon, officials with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office were seeking information on the whereabouts of Cody Osborne who fled police following a pursuit along Sinking Creek Road onto White Oak Road just before noon on Sunday.

Information from the Laurel Sheriff's Facebook page states that a gray Saturn Aurora was traveling along Sinking Creek Road when Deputies Allen Turner and Greg Poynter attempted to stop the vehicle. But the vehicle continued along Sinking Creek Road into a forest area before turning onto White Oak Road.

The pursuit continued along White Oak Road until the vehicle turned off on a nearly impassable Forest Service road where it got stuck. At that point, two persons in the vehicle fled the scene. Two passengers were taken into custody and a male juvenile who fled the scene was later captured.

During the chase, the suspects allegedly threw a gun and drugs out the window of the vehicle.

Those arrested were:

—John Stevens, 28, of Anderson Street in Manchester, who is charged with public intoxication of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Brittany Hubbard, 28, of Cole Hollow in Manchester, is charged with public intoxication of controlled substances.

—The male juvenile was taken into custody in Clay County and has been transported to a juvenile detention facility in Breathitt County.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cody Osborne is urged to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600. Information will remain anonymous.