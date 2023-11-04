Suspect puts man into a chokehold while other suspect steals more than $1,000 from him, APD says

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects seen on camera putting another man in a chokehold and then stealing more than $1,000 from him.

The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 13 at the Quick Pick Food Mart on Forsyth Street, according to police.

The man told police that an unidentified man reached into his pocket to get his money while at the same time, another man put him into a chokehold, causing him to lose consciousness.

Once he regained consciousness, he realized he had been robbed of $1,153, the man told police.

Both suspects ran away before police arrived.

Police said both suspects tend to frequent the 200 block of Forsyth Street.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Atlanta police.

