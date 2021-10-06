Suspect in Queens gang slay nabbed at mom’s house after four month investigation

A suspect wanted for a Queens gang murder was nabbed at his mother’s house after a four-month investigation, police said Wednesday.

Omar Prado, 22, was arrested Tuesday on murder and gun charges.

Police say Prado is a member of La Familia gang. He allegedly gunned down Kelvin Gomez, 29, outside Corona’s Finest Grocery on 108th St. near Westside Ave. in Corona about 5:05 p.m. June 2.

EMS rushed Gomez to Elmhurst Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. The victim was a member of the Trinitarios gang and was shot in retaliation for a previous robbery, according to cops. He lived a few blocks from the deli.

Prado lives in Whitestone, according to cops. His arraignment was pending Wednesday in Queens Criminal Court.