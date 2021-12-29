Suspect in Queens slay will be brought back to NYC from New Mexico

A woman wanted for fatally shooting her married lover with a gunshot to the head will be brought back to Queens Friday in the wake of her harrowing arrest in New Mexico, police sources said.

Haiyan Deng, 31, was busted in late September after reportedly failing to grab a gun from an officer who was handcuffing her.

Deng is a suspect in the Sept. 19 slaying of Justin Li, 26, who was found wrapped in bloody sheets inside Deng’s Flushing apartment on 39th Ave. near Union St. The deadly assault was sparked by an argument over money, police sources said.

Cops went to the Queens apartment to conduct a wellness check after the victim’s wife — who knew her husband was cheating on her — called 911 to report she’d been unable to reach him, sources said.

When police showed up, Deng was long gone.

According to NYPD sources, detectives learned that Deng fled in Li’s car and headed to Pennsylvania, where she met up with a male acquaintance, switched to a Honda CRV with Pennsylvania plates and then drove to New Mexico — where authorities were subsequently alerted to be on the lookout.

On Sept. 23, a New Mexico state police officer pulled up on Interstate 40 near Edgewood to help the driver in a CRV with a flat tire, according to reports.

Deng told the officer someone was coming from Albuquerque to help her out and the officer left ― but returned about an hour later after discovering Deng was wanted for murder and might be armed.

When Deng tried to get back into the Honda CRV, supposedly to get her sweater, the officer started to handcuff her and Deng allegedly fought back — with both falling to the ground before the officer was finally able to subdue her, the reports recounted.

A silver and black revolver was found in a plastic bag in a backpack on the front passenger floorboard.