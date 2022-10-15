Suspect in Queens subway car shooting arrested for killing 15-year-old boy

A suspect was arrested Saturday for gunning down a 15-year-old boy inside a Queens subway car to settle an unspecified beef one day earlier, police said.

Keyondre Russell, 18, of Far Rockaway, was arrested on murder and weapons charges in the case on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Russel said nothing as he was taken from 101st Precinct in Queens on Saturday evening, hours after the inconsolable father of the slain teen remembered the victim as a straight-A student with a bright future.

The charges against Russel were not immediately specified by police.

The fatal shooting aboard an A train in the Rockaways was the eighth in the train system this year. Arrests were made in the previous seven, said police.

Jayjon Burnett was gunned down Friday during a dispute between two groups that turned deadly after someone aboard the train called for reinforcements, police sources said.

The killer and a second man boarded the train at the Beach 25th St. station, one stop away from its final stop, said the sources.

As the A train reached the end of the line, one of the new arrivals pulled a gun and fired a bullet into Jayjon’s chest before they bolted from the final Far Rockaway/Mott Ave. stop around 3:45 p.m., said cops.

A good Samaritan dragged the dying youth from the subway car onto the platform, where a pair of patrolling police officers started CPR. He was pronounced dead at the Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens.