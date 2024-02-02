Suspect quickly arrested after fatal shooting Thursday in Columbia

A suspect in an alleged fatal shooting quickly was apprehended Thursday. Police had not yet released the name of the suspect or victim Friday morning.

Police responded to a shots fired call about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the 1000 block of West Boulevard.

They found one adult male victim with gunshot wounds, who was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Next of kin was notified.

Witnesses informed officers that the suspect was still on scene. Officers took the suspect into custody without further incident to the Columbia Police Department.

Those with more information about this incident can call the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.

