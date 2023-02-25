Suspect rammed Whatcom patrol car and fled. But it wasn’t a clean getaway

A Bellingham man was arrested this week on charges stemming from a traffic stop and chase last month, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bobby Michel South, 28, was being held without bail on Friday, Feb. 24, in the Whatcom County Jail, according to online records.

South was arrested Thursday, Feb. 23, after probable cause was developed to hold him on several charges, said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deb Slater.

South was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempting to elude police, possession of a stolen car, first-degree malicious mischief, 52 counts of second-degree possession of stolen property, and obstructing law enforcement, according to online booking records.

South was first arrested Jan. 11, as he fled a traffic stop on Samish Way in Bellingham, Slater told The Bellingham Herald.

Slater said in an email that South, who turned out to be driving a stolen car, rammed the deputy’s patrol car and drove away.

“(South’s) vehicle did not stop but reversed, struck the side of a WCSO patrol vehicle, drove over a curb, and then drove through traffic at high rates of speed and into oncoming lanes of travel, and through red lights,” Slater said.

Deputies chased the car that South was driving to the 2100 block of Electric Avenue, where he ran away, she said.

But he was found in a nearby apartment and arrested.

South was released pending additional investigation, Slater said.

Deputies got a search warrant for the stolen car and found “a document bearing Mr. South’s name and more than 100 different cards and checks, including debit cards, medical insurance cards, Social Security number cards, Costco membership cards, licenses, and other cards with at least 26 different names,” Slater said.

Surveillance footage from near the scene of the original traffic stop shows that South was driving the stolen car, she said.

Damage to the patrol car was estimated at $4,000 and damage to the stolen car was about $1,000, Slater said.