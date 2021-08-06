Suspect rams Dayton police cruiser; pursuit ends in crash

Aug. 5—The driver of a gray Lexus with Kentucky plates fled a traffic stop Thursday afternoon and then intentionally rammed an officer's cruiser before a police chase ended in a crash involving three vehicles in Dayton.

Dayton police Sgt. Theodore Trupp said the suspect drove off from a traffic stop but was spotted around 12:50 p.m. by another officer in an alley at Livingston and Barstow avenues. The suspect rammed the cruiser to get away. The officer was not injured, but the act was a felonious assault so police initiated a chase that carried along several streets throughout east Dayton, he said.

"The suspect ultimately evaded the officers and when he came to Murray (Drive) and (East) Fourth Street, failed to stop at the required stop sign and collided with another vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Fourth Street," Trupp said.

The impact forced the silver car struck by the Lexis to crash into a U.S. Postal Service van.

"The suspect did flee on foot. He was captured two blocks away by patrol officers," Trupp said.

Police did not identify the suspect. He, a woman riding in his car and the driver of the silver car were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries described as minor.

The letter carrier was not injured but the postal van sustained minor damage to the front end, the sergeant said.

The car involved in the pursuit had a Lyft sticker in the rear windshield but it is not clear whether the suspect is a driver for the rideshare service.

Trupp said it was not immediately clear why the suspect fled traffic violations, which are minor misdemeanors.