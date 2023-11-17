Suspect rams into multiple police vehicles near Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in custody after ramming a car into SWAT vehicles and a K-9 unit Thursday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of North High Street and Lazelle Road. The suspect took off from the scene, but was caught a short time later, police said.

No one was hurt from the incident. Police have not released any further information.

