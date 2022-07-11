Suspect rams vehicle into Englewood cruiser, almost hits officers in hotel parking lot

Englewood police are investigating after a suspect rammed their vehicle into a police cruiser three times in order to get away from officers early Monday morning.

Initial reports indicated the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Hampton Inn on Rockridge Road when two Englewood officers went to check on a parked vehicle with its headlines on in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn.

The vehicle was initially thought to be unoccupied, but when one of the officers knocked on the driver’s window, “the suspect backed into the cruiser repeatedly in order to escape the parking lot,” according to Englewood Police.

Video obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request, showed the suspect vehicle back into the cruiser three times, pushing it to the right. The video showed the Englewood officers quickly moving out of the way to avoid being hit.

Neither one of the officers on scene were injured during the incident, according to police.

The damage “crippled” the cruiser, but an estimate of the damage has not been determined yet, according to police.

News Center 7 checked just before noon and police have not taken anyone into custody. Englewood police said they were investigating and pursing leads to identify the driver, who would face a felonious assault charge.