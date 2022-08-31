Suspect who ran over innocent bystander on Queens sidewalk ordered held without bail

A woman accused of mowing down an innocent bystander while trying to run over a rival was ordered held without bail when she was finally arraigned — after first being hospitalized for screaming incoherently at cops, prosecutors said Wednesday.

A Queens Criminal Court judge ordered Kiani Phoenix held without bail for allegedly killing Milton Storch as he sat on his walker outside a Far Rockaway deli on Saturday.

The judge also ordered Phoenix to undergo a psychiatric exam. The 26-year-old Far Rockaway resident was briefly hospitalized on Tuesday after she wigged out on arresting officers while her arrest was being processed inside the 101st Precinct stationhouse.

Phoenix’s unintelligible rant was so loud it could be heard outside the stationhouse before she was brought outside. But when she saw news reporters and photographers gathered on the sidewalk, she clammed up, trying to cover her face with a sweatshirt as she quietly stepped into the ambulance.

She’s accused of fatally striking Storch, 59, on Saturday while trying to kill a woman she’d just exchanged blows with.

“I’m glad they caught her,” Storch’s roommate, Jose Rodriguez, said of the arrest Tuesday. “What she did wasn’t right.”

Storch was just a couple blocks from his home sitting outside a deli he frequented on Beach 20th St. near New Haven Ave. in Far Rockaway when Phoenix got into an argument with her 27-year-old rival about 7:15 a.m., police said.

Phoenix got into her car, jumped the sidewalk and aimed to hit the woman with her car but instead hit Storch, according to cops.

Heartbreaking surveillance video shows bystanders scatter but Storch could not move quickly enough.

After Phoenix allegedly struck Storch, she reversed into a 37-year-old man walking behind her car, police said.

Medics rushed both men to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where Storch died. The younger man had minor back injuries, cops said.

Storch had worked as a forklift operator at a Queens warehouse before suffering back and hip complications and moving into assisted living, friends said.

The woman Phoenix fought with helped police identify her, police sources said.

Phoenix was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the second degree, attempted murder, assault, leaving the scene of an accident and criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted, she faces 25 years to life in prison, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Wednesday.

“(She) is accused of killing an innocent man on the sidewalk and injuring another victim in an attempt to harm someone else with her vehicle,” Katz said. “The alleged criminal actions of this defendant resulted in fatal consequences and she will now face justice in our courts.”

A call to Phoenix’s attorney, Marvyn Kornberg, for comment was not immediately returned Wednesday.