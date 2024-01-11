Suspect ran through yards after hitting Leetsdale officer with car, neighbors say

Channel 11 is learning more about the man at the center of a cross-county investigation that started with a traffic stop and ended with an officer firing his weapon.

People who live in the area told Channel 11 that the suspect, Michael Holiday, was running through yards after crashing his car.

Police said Holiday gave the officer a fake name when he was pulled over yesterday afternoon in Ambridge. According to police paperwork, Holiday had a warrant out for his arrest and was driving on a suspended license when a Leetsdale officer recognized him and pulled him over.

Investigators haven’t said why the Allegheny County-based Leetsdale officer pulled him over in another county. At the traffic stop, investigators say he asked Holiday to get out of the vehicle but Holiday refused. A struggle began and the officer placed himself in front of the vehicle and said Holiday tried to run him over.

Police said Holiday made it about two miles away before he crashed here on busy Ohio River Boulevard and took off running.

“When he crashed his car he took off running through people’s yards,” resident Stacy Phillips said.

Phillips saw police in her neighborhood yesterday late afternoon and stopped to ask officers what was happening.

“They say he had a gun, which I don’t think they found... but they were looking for a gun in people’s yards yesterday,” Phillips said.

According to police paperwork, Holiday’s girlfriend picked him up and they were both pulled over a short time later.

Several residents we spoke to say they’re glad it ended safely.

Police wouldn’t answer whether Holiday’s girlfriend will be charged in this case. State police have taken over the investigation.

State police have not said if that officer is on leave.

