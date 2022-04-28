Suspect in random stabbing near MacArthur Park charged with murder

A suspect in the unprovoked stabbing of a man who was on FaceTime with his brother when he was attacked near MacArthur Park has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities said.

Anthony Madison, 43, was charged with the murder of Sergio Santay, 34, who was stabbed while on a video call with his brother on April 8, Los Angeles police said.

“Without provocation, the suspect stabbed the victim,” the LAPD said in a statement.

Madison was arrested on April 22, police said. His bail is set at $5,000,000.

He has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Surveillance video obtained by authorities shows the assailant running from the scene before encountering two other people in an alley whom he also attempted to stab.





