Suspect in recent dirt bike thefts arrested

Sep. 5—ALBANY — An Albany man who had been wanted for similar crimes in Grady County has been arrested by Albany Police while trying to steal a dirt bike on the 2600 block of Erica Court.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Erica Court in reference to a theft on Saturday. The suspect, Jeremiah Moore, was in the process of trying to steal a dirt bike. When Moore was arrested, officers recovered a stolen 9mm Glock pistol.

Police said Moore had been involved in the recent theft of a dirt bike and had passed a fraudulent check in Cairo on Aug. 30.

Moore was taken to the Dougherty County Jail and charged with felony theft by receiving and possession of a handgun under age. Moore had outstanding warrants for

forgery and theft by taking in Grady County.