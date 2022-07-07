Suspect in recent murder charged, arrested for separate homicide of 15-year-old boy in Homewood

An arrest has been made months after the death of a 15-year-old boy in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, 18-year-old Shaun Scott is facing multiple charges in connection to the murder of 15-year-old Dayvon Vickers.

Scott is also accused of recently murdering 18-year-old Maleek Thomas.

RELATED: Loved ones remember 18-year-old killed in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

Vickers died from a gunshot wound to the head on March 30, 2022.

PREVIOUS STORY: Residents mourn 15-year-old killed in Wednesday shooting in Homewood

Scott faces multiple charges including criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a firearm without a license.

Scott is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Connellsville man facing charges after allegedly admitting to fatally shooting wife Highland Park parade shooting: Crimo confessed to investigators, considered second attack 1 adult, 5 minors charged in Westmoreland County fatal shooting on July 3 VIDEO: Man facing charges after allegedly headbutting, punching Allegheny General Hospital nurse DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts