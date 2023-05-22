Suspect released while awaiting trial in deadly 2020 downtown Seattle shooting back in jail

A man accused of starting a shootout that left one dead and seven injured in downtown Seattle in 2020 is back in jail after he was released earlier this year.

William Tolliver was released in March on electronic home monitoring until his trial, but jail records show that he was taken back into custody last Thursday on charges of felony harassment.

The mass shooting happened in the heart of downtown Seattle at the height of rush hour.

In the chaos, one person was fatally shot and seven others were wounded, including a 9-year-old boy.

Tolliver escaped to Las Vegas with another suspect but they were later arrested.

Police say all three suspects are known gang members and the shooting was gang-related.