Suspect released without bail after one-punch knockout leaves Bronx stranger critically hurt

A Bronx suspect busted for a one-punch knockout that left a stranger fighting for life was released without bail Thursday to the outrage of the still-hospitalized victim’s family.

Defendant Bui Van Phu appeared in Bronx Criminal Court with his hands cuffed behind his back wearing a gray shirt and black pants. He was freed on a misdemeanor assault charge for last Friday’s savage attack on the helpless Jesus Cortes outside a local restaurant.

The NYPD had initially charged Van Phu with attempted murder but the Bronx District Attorney went with only an assault and harassment charge.

“It’s just something crazy, because he had previous criminal history,” Anel Cortes, 29, a niece of the victim, said of Van Phu’s release. “I’m in shock right now because I didn’t expect that.”

The 55-year-old defendant, who was booted from his home in a nearby men’s shelter after his arrest, is already on lifetime parole for a 1995 Bronx sexual assault case that landed him behind bars for six years.

Judge Giyang An noted Van Phu is charged with a misdemeanor “for now” in the new case. The judge ordered Van Phu placed under supervised release pending a Sept. 6 court date.

Cortes, 52, remains unconscious and listed in critical condition at Jacobi Medical Center nearly a week after he was allegedly attacked from behind by Van Phu, who police said put on a pair of work gloves before delivering a devastating right-hand punch to the victim’s head.

Cortes had just exited Fuego Tipico, a restaurant on E. 188th St. near the Grand Concourse, and was talking with a group of men and women when he was slugged around 10:45 p.m. Friday, cops said.

The two men had no interaction before the punch and investigators have found no evidence the pair even knew each other, police said.

The family has been told there is a long recovery ahead for the victim given the severity of his injuries.

“He’s in the hospital,” the victim’s niece Anel said Thursday. “He’s in a bed. We don’t know when is he gonna be, if he’s gonna be back okay, if he’s gonna wake up ... They say days, weeks, months. We don’t know.”