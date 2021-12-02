Suspect remains at large after man, woman shot in back in Kalihi

Dec. 2—Two people remain hospitalized after they were shot in the back in Kalihi Tuesday night, Honolulu police said.

The domestic violence-related shooting occurred in the 200 block of Kalihi Street at about 7 :05 p.m.

Police said a male suspect shot a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman in the back. The suspect also allegedly punched the woman several times in the face.

Police said the suspect fled on foot toward Nimitz Highway. He is still at large.

The victims were taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Police said the suspect is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was wearing black clothing at the time of the shooting.

Police have opened a first-degree attempted murder investigation. The case has been passed to the Criminal Investigation Division's Child and Family Violence Detail.