Suspect reportedly apprehended after slow-speed chase on Lexington’s New Circle Road

A person led police on a lengthy but slow pursuit through parts of eastern Lexington Monday morning, according to police reports.

The suspect drove between 5 and 10 miles per hour for much of the pursuit, according to police reports.

The pursuit started near Todds Road and Hays Boulevard, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The suspect drove along New Circle Road between Alumni Drive and Winchester Road for parts of the chase, according to police reports. It ended on Breckenridge Street, where the suspect surrendered to officers, according to police reports.

It’s unclear why officers were pursuing the suspect. Police said they weren’t releasing any details about the chase at this moment due to the nature of the incident. More details were expected to be released later.

This story is developing and will be updated.