Suspect reportedly shot by Fort Worth police after standoff with SWAT on Northwest 21st St

Fort Worth police officers reportedly shot a man after responding to a domestic disturbance Saturday night.

There is a heavy police presence at a home in northwest Fort Worth after a woman called police Saturday evening and stated that her husband was armed, according to a police call log.

Police arrived at the 2900 block of Northwest 21st Street at around 7:20 p.m. after receiving a call from the woman about the domestic disturbance.

She said her husband was “seeing people” and that he had a firearm in his pocket, according to the call log.

Dozens of officers and a SWAT team responded to the scene.

According to reports on the police scanner, the suspect fired at officers during a standoff and was shot by police.

More details will be released as they become available.

