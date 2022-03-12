Suspect reports crashed drone, describes alien as 'lizard-like'

Mar. 11—A man called 911 last weekend to report that aliens and drones were in the sky, and told officers they had almost run over a "creature."

On Saturday, March 5, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to West Jo Street after Teddy Thompson called 911 and to report a drone "in distress."

"As I pulled my patrol unit up to the male, I observed him to start flailing his arms and moving as if he was trying to dodge items being thrown at him," Cobb wrote in his report.

Thompson told Cobb that he almost ran "him" over, and was referring to someone other than himself. Thompson didn't know the creature's name but insisted he was on the passenger side of Cobb's patrol vehicle. Thompson pointed to an extension cord on the ground and said it was a crashed drone.

Thompson said the creature looked like "a big lizard with long arms." He also said the alien was doing push-ups before Cobb arrived at the scene.

"I asked him if he had spoken to the creature, and he said, 'No,' but he felt as if the alien really understood him and where he was coming from," said Cobb.

It was evident to Cobb that Thompson was under the influence of some substance, and arrested him for public intoxication.

"The male subject's behavior was also manic and very hyperactive and he obviously seemed to be in a euphoric state, as he was seeing things that were nonexistent," said Cobb.

Thompson was booked at the Tahlequah City Jail.