A suspect in a retail theft was struck and killed by a vehicle while he was fleeing the Oak Creek Menards, police say

A 41-year-old man matching the description of a retail theft suspect was struck and killed Tuesday by a vehicle in Oak Creek.

While police were en route to a retail theft call at Menards, 6800 S. 27th St., an individual matching the description of the suspect was seen running north around 12:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South 27th Street, according to a news release from the Oak Creek Police Department.

The man was struck by a vehicle also traveling north, police said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Matthew William Cruz of Milwaukee.

Officers treated Cruz and the Oak Creek Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oak Creek Police Department is working with the Wisconsin State Patrol to investigate the incident. No additional information was immediately available.

