Suspect retrieved from Valdosta pond

Sep. 25—VALDOSTA — A chase Saturday resulted in police officers getting a suspect out of a pond in Valdosta.

On Sept. 18, a caller to E911 reported someone had taken her vehicle and kept it without her permission, a statement from the Valdosta Police Department said.

Around 10:41 a.m. Saturday, a caller to E911 said she saw the stolen car on Norman Drive; officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the car, but the driver kept on going, the statement said.

Both people in the car jumped out and ran. The passenger — a 44-year-old Valdosta man — was apprehended and found to have stolen items on him, police said.

Police pursued the driver — also a 44-year-old Valdosta man — until he jumped into the pond at the Rainwater Conference Center. Officers tried to talk the man out of the pond. With the help of the fire department and a Georgia State Patrol K9 unit, officers got the driver out of the pond, the statement said.

The driver was jailed on charges of felony theft by conversion, two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, misdemeanor fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving; the passenger was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, misdemeanor giving a false name and date of birth and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, police said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.