Suspect returns to scene, assaults former coworkers

Dec. 7—Rochester police responded to a call about an assault at Royal Indian Cuisine in the 1600 block of South Broadway on Saturday afternoon and solved another crime that had been committed there.

When officers arrived at 4:30 pm. Saturday, employees of the restaurant had subdued a former employee who had shown up, causing damage to the property and assaulting several employees, said Capt. Casey Moilanen of the Rochester Police Department.

According to witnesses, Moilanen said, the suspect had thrown rocks at the restaurant, breaking windows and causing damage to a door. The owner then tried putting the suspect in a bear hug to stop him, and the suspect assaulted people with a PVC pipe.

When police arrived, the suspect admitted to committing a burglary at the restaurant last week, Moilanen said.

On Nov. 26, a thief broke into the restaurant and stole $800 in cash.

Moilanen said Kamill Razimgar, 48, is being charged with fourth degree damage to property, third degree burglary, fifth degree assault.