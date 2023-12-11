Suspect in Rice Township fatal stabbing sentenced in emotional hearing

Dec. 11—WILKES-BARRE — A Monroe County man who fatally stabbed his friend in what was called a "savagely and senseless murder" in Rice Township was sentenced during an emotional hearing before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas Monday.

An apology from Lavrius O'Brian Watson, 28, of Pocono Summit, was not accepted by the family of Elizabeth Bennett Leonard, 41, who was described as a "wonderful, caring, devoted daughter, sister and friend" who deeply loved her two children.

State police at Hazleton in court records say Watson was helping Leonard babysit her children when he had an adverse reaction from eating a marijuana cookie stabbing her multiple times inside her Vandermark Avenue home on Oct. 16, 2021.

First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross described Watson's actions as being a "savagely and senseless act" that destroyed Leonard's family.

Several of Leonard's family spoke describing her as a talented violinist and a deeply caring person.

They called Watson a "professionally liar" and took exception to his apology.

Watson's attorney, Thomas P. Sundmaker, of Stroudsburg, said his client after the fatal stabbing showed signs of post traumatic stress disorder and depression and was absolutely devastated by what he had done.

Sundmaker said Watson accepted responsibility and did not want to put Leonard's family through a trial by entering a no contest plea to third-degree murder.

"I'm sorry...I'm deeply sorry," Watson said.

Leonard's family said they wouldn't accept Watson's apology and they themselves have experienced post traumatic stress and depression by her murder.

While Ross requested a prison sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison, Lupas sentenced Watson to 15-to-40 years in state prison.