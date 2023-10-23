Suspect in road rage incident faces felony charge

Oct. 23—A Kalispell man is facing a felony charge after allegedly pointing a gun at another motorist in a bout of what authorities described as road rage earlier this month.

Prosecutors charged Karl Eric Horn, 20, with a single count of assault with a weapon in Flathead County District Court following the alleged Oct. 14 confrontation. Booked into the county jail that same day, Horn was held with bail set at $40,000 until his Oct. 17 release.

Horn is expected to appear before Judge Dan Wilson for his arraignment on Nov. 9.

Horn's arrest came after Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies headed to Sharon Road for a report of a disturbance involving a weapon. There, they met with the victims, two of whom recounted heading northbound on U.S. 2 East earlier in the evening, according to court documents.

The driver told authorities that he was making a left-hand turn onto Terry Road when a motorist in a black Ford Explorer cut him off. Angry, he made an obscene gesture with his hand, court documents said.

While driving down Terry Road moments later, the driver and his passenger again came across the Explorer, which began tailing him, court documents alleged. The Explorer followed along until the driver arrived at a Sharon Road home.

As the driver and his passenger emerged from their vehicle, the man behind the wheel of the Explorer, later identified as Horn, also got out, court documents said. He and the driver began arguing and Horn allegedly took a swing at the passenger.

A third man, who had been in the house, entered the fray after seeing the trio arguing, court documents said. He told investigators he yelled at Horn to leave the property.

Horn went back to his Explorer, court documents said, and began backing away. Stopping, Horn allegedly opened his door and leveled a semiautomatic handgun at the other driver. The man who had been at the property at the time also saw the handgun and told authorities he believed Horn was aiming it at him, court documents said. He recalled throwing a piece of wood at Horn in response.

Horn allegedly admitted to the confrontation when speaking with investigators later on, but "would not disclose the entirety of their interaction," court documents said. During a search of his home, deputies recovered a black handgun matching the description given by two of the victims, according to court documents.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.