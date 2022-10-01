Suspect who robbed convenience store nabbed by police

Oct. 1—ALBANY — Albany police captured a man this week who pointed a gun at employees of the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. while robbing the store of cash and cigarettes.

An Albany Police Department news release said Travis Wade entered the store and pointed a gun at the employees. He took money and cigarettes and left without harming anyone. APD officers got a description of the suspect after reviewing store surveillance video.

Officers later located a suspect who fit the description of the robber in the 400 block of Flint Avenue riding a bicycle. The suspect, later identified as Wade, was arrested after leading officers on a foot chase. The firearm, money and cigarettes were found at the time of arrest.

Wade was charged with armed robbery and taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.