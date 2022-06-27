The suspect in robberies in Cudahy and Kenosha has been caught and charged, police say

A suspect in multiple robberies in Cudahy and Kenosha was recently captured and charged.

Ricardo Garcia, 34, was taken into custody in Milwaukee, following a brief foot chase, on June 20 by the Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force, according to Cudahy Police Chief Tom Poellot.

On June 21, Garcia was charged with two counts of felony bail jumping, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and armed robbery in Kenosha County, according to online court records.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30.

Records show Garcia has two other pending cases in Kenosha County alleging he did not update his information as a sex offender.

Poellot said Garcia is suspected of the June 6 robbery of Landmark Credit Union, 4801 S. Packard Ave. in Cudahy. No weapon was observed during thi incident.

A June 10 posting from the Kenosha Police Department mentioned Garcia as a suspect in the Cudahy robbery. The posting outlined a May 24, 2022 incident at “a neighborhood grocery store” where Garcia allegedly displayed a handgun and robbed the store.

