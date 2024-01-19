Suspect robs 4 KC area McDonald’s by climbing through drive-thru window, police say

Police are investigating after a suspect allegedly robbed four Kansas City McDonald’s restaurants armed with a knife by climbing through the drive-thru window.

Kansas City Police shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, that shows a man climbing though a drive-thru window, opening registers and taking cash. Similar incidents have taken place four times, beginning in November. The most recent incident was last week, according to police.

“This suspect has robbed four McDonald’s armed with a knife,” KCPD wrote on X. “He climbs though the drive-through windows, opens registers, takes cash, and re-enters an SUV through the rear driver-side window.”

“Someone else is the driver,” the department said.

Police shared this photo of the vehicle they believe to have been involved in robberies at four McDonald’s locations. Police seek help in identifying the suspect.

The alleged robberies have occurred at McDonald’s restaurants located at the 11000 bock of Holmes Road, 7700 block of East 87th Street, 7800 block of State Line Road and 1300 block of West 103rd Street.

Police are seeking public help in identifying the suspect shown in the video. Police also shared a photo of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the incidents.

Those who may have information can call Detective Oxler at 816-234-5230, or stay anonymous by contacting kccrimestoppers.com or the TIPS line at 816-474-TIPS.