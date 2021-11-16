Suspect robs Mr J's in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG — Police said a man with a tire iron smashed his way into Mr. J's Bagels on South High Street early Tuesday morning and stole a safe, a press release said.
Officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the store shortly before 5 a.m.
Police said a man with a tire iron broke through a front door and used the tool as a weapon to threaten an employee who was inside. The suspect took the store's safe and fled through a rear door. Police canvassed the immediate area but were unable to locate the suspect, the release said.
Police initially believed the break-in was an isolated incident. However, the robbery could be connected to several commercial break-ins in the Bridgewater area, the release said. Harrisonburg detectives are working with the Bridgewater Police Department as the investigation continues.
The suspect remains at-large.
To subscribe, visit www.newsleader.com and click "subscribe" at top of page.
More: Two dead: Lovingston pedestrian struck, Nelson County crash also claims life
More: No. Those aren't ladybugs. They're Asian lady beetles and they bite.
Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.
This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Popular bagel shop robbed in Harrisonburg