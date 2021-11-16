Suspect robs Mr J's in Harrisonburg

Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
HARRISONBURG — Police said a man with a tire iron smashed his way into Mr. J's Bagels on South High Street early Tuesday morning and stole a safe, a press release said.

Officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the store shortly before 5 a.m.

Police said a man with a tire iron broke through a front door and used the tool as a weapon to threaten an employee who was inside. The suspect took the store's safe and fled through a rear door. Police canvassed the immediate area but were unable to locate the suspect, the release said.

Police initially believed the break-in was an isolated incident. However, the robbery could be connected to several commercial break-ins in the Bridgewater area, the release said. Harrisonburg detectives are working with the Bridgewater Police Department as the investigation continues.

The suspect remains at-large.

