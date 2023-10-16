Suspect robs Plympton convenience store at gunpoint, attacks two employees, police say

Two employees of a Plympton convenience store were hospitalized Sunday night after an armed suspect attacked them and took off with a bunch of cash, officials say.

Officers responding to Plympton Gas and Convenience on Main Street around 8 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery found that a masked male suspect flashed a handgun while walking through the front door and began assaulting two employees, according to Plympton Police. The suspect reportedly took an unknown amount of money from the register and fled out the back door.

A subsequent search for the masked man was unsuccessful.

The two employees who were attacked sustained minor injuries and were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth. Their names are not being released.

Authorities say the suspect took off in a white or silver SUV that was parked behind the business. He is described as a 5′9″-5′10″ man wearing a white mask, jeans, white shoes, a black hooded sweatshirt with a Reebok symbol on the right shoulder and gloves.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Plympton Police at 781-585-3339.

Carver, Halifax, and Middleborough Police as well as the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department and the SouthEastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Drone Unit assisted Plympton Police with the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW