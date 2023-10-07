Suspect robs, shoots at woman in Dollar General parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint and shot at her in a Dollar General parking lot in Raleigh Friday night, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the Dollar General located in the 3000 block of James Road around 7:30 p.m. regarding a robbery.

Reports say the armed suspect approached the woman as she was getting into her car and demanded her purse. The suspect allegedly fired a shot at the woman during the incident, but she was not struck.

The Memphis Police Department is seeking help in locating the suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.