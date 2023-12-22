Suspect robs Taco Bell in Palo Alto, escapes with cash: police

(KRON) — A suspect is at large after robbing a Taco Bell overnight on Wednesday, the Palo Alto Police Department said in a news release. Around 12:30 a.m., police received a call about an armed robbery at the Taco Bell location at 910 East Charleston Road.

The suspect was described to be a male in his late teens or early 20s, according to police. He was described as either white or Hispanic and was wearing a ski mask.

The victim, a Taco Bell employee in his 20s, was alone in the restaurant closing up for the night, PAPD said. The suspect entered the establishment and approached the employee with a handgun.

The suspect demanded money that was inside the cash registers, and the employee complied. The suspect demanded additional money that was perhaps kept elsewhere in the restaurant. The victim said he would get the money in the back of the store, according to the release. Instead, he ran out of the back door to safety.

The victim saw the suspect enter a dark sedan and drive off on San Antonio Road towards Highway 101, according to PAPD. The Taco Bell employee then called his supervisor who contacted police.

PAPD says anyone with information about the alleged robbery is asked to call 650-329-2413. Those who prefer to stay anonymous can email paloalto@tipnow.org or send a text/leave a voicemail at 650-383-8984.

