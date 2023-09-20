Suspect in Romeoville killings dead in car crash, passenger in critical condition, police say

A suspect in the shooting deaths of a south suburban couple and their two children has died while another is in critical condition following a fiery traffic crash in Oklahoma, Romeoville police said Wednesday afternoon.

Romeoville Deputy Police Chief Christopher Burne said police had identified Nathaniel Huey Jr., 31, as a person of interest in the killings of Alberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartolomei, their two sons and their three dogs.

Police first found Rolon, Bartolomei and their children shot to death along with their dogs while conducting a wellness check at their home on the 500 block of Concord Avenue Sunday evening.

Shortly afterward, Burne said police identified Huey and a woman linked to Huey, both of Streamwood, as people of interest in the family’s death. The woman was reported missing and endangered on Sept. 19, Burne said.

Burne said police in Catoosa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday morning attempted to stop a car with a license plate of interest in the investigation. The driver fled police, crashed and caught fire, Burne said. Police heard gunshots and found both occupants of the car, a man and a woman, with gunshot wounds. The man died in the incident while the woman is in critical condition, Burne said.

Burne said information was still limited and did not give the relationship between the suspect and the victims. “This portion of the incident is still unfolding,” he said. “This literally just happened. Nothing in our investigation leads us to believe there are any other suspects.”

The Will County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Romeoville police with investigating the deaths, which it said took place overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

The Catoosa Police Department could not be immediately reached for comment.