Suspect in Ross Dress for Less store theft ring pleads guilty

Apr. 14—A Florida man pleaded guilty this week to his role in a multi-state theft ring from a local clothing retailer.

Yan Roynell Duquesne Martinez, 31, was charged in December with theft of clothing and other items from multiple Ross Dress for Less stores in Westmoreland, Allegheny, Blair and Cambria counties.

Police said Ross' loss prevention staff had tracked the theft ring since July 2020 and believed Martinez and an unknown associate took merchandise from stores in Hempfield, Altoona, Johnstown, Homestead and Fox Chapel last August.

About $11,500 of merchandise stolen from Ross stores in the region, including shoes, clothing, cologne and perfume, that were found at a local commercial shipping company marked with a mailing address for Martinez, police said.

According to court records, investigators said Martinez and others used tools to remove security devices from the merchandise and then concealed the items inside other merchandise to remove it from the stores.

Martinez pleaded guilty to four felony counts including theft and receiving stolen property. He was sentenced by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears to serve up to 23 months in jail but was paroled after receiving credit for time served since his arrest last year.

The judge also ordered Martinez to pay more than $5,100 in restitution to Ross and barred him from entering all store locations.

Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte said Martinez is facing similar charges in Ohio and Maryland and is expected to extradited to those states for prosecution. He said Martinez was previously transported from Wisconsin, where he also faced charges in connection with the theft ring.

