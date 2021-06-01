Suspect in Rostraver police chase asks for $10K he claimed to have in vehicle, authorities say

Jun. 1—After a Clairton man was apprehended during a police chase Saturday in Rostraver, authorities said he asked for $10,000 that he claimed was in the SUV, according to court papers.

Tehiran La Re McDougald, 44, who had a Monessen address listed in court records, is charged with fleeing from police, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, possession of a small amount of marijuana and related misdemeanor and summary offenses.

State police attempted to stop a Nissan Rogue just after 2 a.m. Saturday for nearly hitting a guide rail along Route 201, according to court papers. Troopers said the pursuit started near the intersection of routes 201 and 136 and continued for about 10 minutes as the driver refused to pull over.

It was unclear from court papers how and where the chase ended. McDougald's blood-alcohol content was reported to be 0.121% from a breath test administered after he was apprehended, according to court papers. The legal limit to drive in Pennsylvania is 0.08%.

"Once in custody, the driver Tehiran McDougald stated that he had $10,000 in the vehicle and he wanted his money," troopers wrote in court papers.

Police said a passenger in the vehicle also was taken into custody but it was unclear if that person was facing any charges. They reported finding a large amount of cash during a search of the vehicle, as well as a scale, cell phones and a small amount of marijuana. Police said they intended to seek search warrants for the phones.

McDougald was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bond. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for June 7.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .