Suspect on the run for a year arrested in fatal lounge shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting and killing a man at a South Memphis lounge last year.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 killed, 1 injured in South Memphis shooting

According to reports, on December 11, 2022, officers responded to a shooting at J&B Lounge in the 600 block of Walnut Street. A little after midnight, a man was found shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Marico Patterson was identified as a suspect, MPD says. A warrant was put out for him, and he was taken into custody Thursday.

Patterson is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted felony, employing a firearm with the intention to commit a felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He was set to appear in court Friday.

