Suspect on the run after body found inside home and another in the yard, NC cops say

A suspect “considered armed and dangerous” is on the run after two bodies were found on a North Carolina man’s property, authorities said.

As previously reported by McClatchy News, just after midnight on May 16, in Fayetteville, a homeowner called authorities after finding a man unresponsive in his house, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they pronounced the man dead, according to the release. After searching through the property, authorities said they found another body in the yard.

Police said they have identified the two victims as Marchellous Latrel Braddy, 33, and Nakea Latasha Brooks, 27.

Rhaim Mosies Santiago, 29, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree kidnapping and one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to another news release from the department.

Authorities said Santiago is “considered armed and dangerous” and was last seen in the Selma, North Carolina, area.

The two victims were acquaintances, according to police, and the “incident does not appear to be a random act.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

