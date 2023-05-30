Suspect on the run after Brooklyn stabbing death of pregnant cop girlfriend now sought for killing ex-wife

A suspect on the run after the brutal Brooklyn stabbing death of his pregnant cop girlfriend is now being sought for killing his ex-wife upstate just two weeks later, authorities said Tuesday.

Timothy Taylor, 35, has been on the run since Theresa Gregg was found dead by her twin daughters May 13 in the Williamsburg apartment she shared with the suspect.

Gregg’s twin 14-year-old daughters, who went to bed to the sounds of the couple arguing the night before, found their mother dead with a bloody screwdriver next to her body in the morning. One teen called 911 while the other tried in vain to save their pregnant mother with CPR.

Gregg, 37, was a police officer with the Department of Homeless Services and about two months pregnant.

A police source said Taylor fled to North Carolina at some point and that cops had developed probable cause to arrest him, meaning that if he is caught he will be charged with Gregg’s murder.

At 5:30 a.m. Sunday, police in Schenectady found Taylor’s ex-wife Tishawn Folkes-Taylor dead in her home. She died of trauma, police said, though an exact cause has not yet been determined. The death has been deemed a homicide and cops believe Taylor committed it while on the run from the earlier slaying.

Schenectady police on Tuesday released a photo of Taylor, who has a tattoo on the left side of his neck, as a person of interest in that case, with the U.S. Marshals Service offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Gregg’s murder rattled her co-workers.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking tragedy,” a Department of Homeless Services spokesperson said in a statement after she was killed. “We are ever-grateful for Officer Gregg’s invaluable contributions and tireless dedication to serving and supporting vulnerable New Yorkers.”

Gregg’s daughters are “so beautiful, so respectful,” JoHanna Hidalgo, 38, a teacher who lives one floor down from Gregg.

“Every morning I would see them,” Hidalgo said. They were in middle school. They’re twins so they would walk to school with their friends...Those girls were so sweet.”