Suspect on the run after busting through wall at Georgia bank, deputies say
Georgia deputies are searching for a suspect who busted through the wall of a bank early Tuesday morning, according to Monroe County deputies.
Deputies said the theft happened at a United Bank in Bolingbroke, Georgia between 4:15 and 5:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
A man was pictured in a purple shirt and black pants.
Deputies believe a truck may have been involved in the burglary.
Deputies ask anyone with information to contact Investigator Marc Mansfield at 478-994-7043 ext. 209 or your local law enforcement.
