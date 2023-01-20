Suspect on run considered armed, dangerous

Jan. 20—VERMILION COUNTY — Vermilion County Sheriff's Department is looking for 18-year-old Jacob Edwards, who escaped police after crashing a stolen vehicle in Henning Thursday night.

Edwards is wanted in connection with a bank robbery in New Baltimore, Mich., and a carjacking in Lafayette, Ind.

Capt. Michael Hartshorn said Edwards is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the FBI Springfield Office, Edwards entered the Huntington Bank in New Baltimore, Mich., on Tuesday, where he allegedly approached the teller with a note demanding money and indicated that he had armed accomplices outside. Edwards fled the bank in a car, eluding law enforcement.

On Thursday, Edwards allegedly stole a truck in Lafayette, Ind., according to the FBI.

Hartshorn said in a news release Friday morning that deputies were notified around 9:10 p.m. Thursday that Edwards was driving the stolen vehicle from Indiana on North Vermilion Street in Danville.

Deputies located the vehicle and Edwards refused to stop, according to Hartshorn, which led the deputies on a chase that ended in a field on 2900 North Road, east of Henning Road.

Edwards ran on foot after crashing the vehicle, and several law enforcement agencies conducted an unsuccessful overnight search for him, Hartshorn said.

The FBI Springfield Office said police discovered a firearm belonging to the owner of the truck missing, and Edwards is believed to be in possession of it.

Residents are asked to lock their houses, outbuildings and vehicles, and to call 911 for any suspicious activity.